'Rarest' golden tiger captured on Coimbatore professional's camera in Kaziranga National Park

"Suddenly the tiger started moving towards us. It came as close as 60 to 70 meters. I did not stop clicking photographs. It was a really thrilling and unforgettable moment for all of us," Gaurav said.

Gaurav runs a travel company, www.thewilside.in and was leading a private photo tour for his Australian guests in the park. "It was not my first visit to Kaziranga. But I feel lucky to have a glimpse of the rare golden tiger for the first time," he said.

Informing about the development, director of the park, Sonali Ghosh on Thursday said the "rarest" adult male Bengal tiger morph (the golden morph) was seen in the park after three years.

"The golden phenotype (as demonstrated by the Kaziranga tiger) is a rare recessive trait," she said.

Ghosh said the trait is being investigated through non-invasive scat sampling and DNA mapping by scientists Prof. Uma Ramakrishnan and her team at National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore. "As both pseudo-melanistic and golden phenotypes are expressed as recessive traits, their occurrence in natural population suggests an even large number of heterozygotes in the population, which can only be detected through genetic analyses (as the heterozygotes look the same as a normal tiger). However, if such heterozygotes are present in numbers less than expected from theoretical values, it might suggest a lack of genetic connectivity. In such a case, it might be critical to maintain habitat connectivity to sustain the natural variation and reduce the threat of extinction," Ghosh said.

"Majestic Beauty!" Assam CM posted on 'X' on Thursday with a photograph of the golden tiger clicked by Ramnarayanan.