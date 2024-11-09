Home
Residents form human chain in Guwahati against felling of trees for railway overbridge

About 100 people, mostly residents of the area including several senior citizens, formed a human chain along the trees, displaying placards and raising slogans against felling of trees.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 13:55 IST

India NewsAssamGuwahatitrees

