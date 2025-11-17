Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
A safeguard against arbitrary arrest

A safeguard against arbitrary arrest

The Supreme Court underlines due process by ruling that authorities must provide reasons for arrest in writing
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 19:19 IST
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 19:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme CourtOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us