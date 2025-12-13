<p>Tezpur: A retired Indian Air Force personnel has been arrested in Assam's Sonitpur district for alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police Haricharan Bhumij said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had shared sensitive documents and information with Pakistani operatives over social media.</p>.Zubeen Garg: SIT files chargesheet in death of Assam's icon.<p>Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone.</p>.<p>The devices have been sent for forensic examination, though some data has been deleted, Bhumij said.</p>.<p>The officer said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS. </p>