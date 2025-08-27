Menu
SC to hear journalist's plea against Assam Police FIR over video post on August 28

The complainant alleged that the video uploaded by Sharma on his YouTube channel on August 8 has the effect of creating communal tension and distrust among the state authorities.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 07:08 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 07:08 IST
