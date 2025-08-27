Menu
maharashtra

Four Naxals killed in encounter near Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

The incident took place near the border of Gadchiroli and Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, said a police statement.
Last Updated : 27 August 2025, 10:30 IST
Published 27 August 2025, 10:30 IST
Naxals

