<p>Gadchiroli: At least four Naxals including three women were killed on Wednesday in an encounter in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra, officials said.</p><p>The incident took place near the border of Gadchiroli and Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, said a police statement.</p><p>Police had received credible information on August 25 that Gatta Dalam, Company No 10 and other Maoist formations of Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area, it said.</p><p>Nineteen units of C-60 -- an anti-Naxal commando force of Gadchiroli police -- and two units of CRPF's Quick Action Team were sent to the area, it said.</p><p>Braving torrential rains for the last two days, the team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Oeratijns M Ramesh reached the forest on Wednesday morning. Naxals opened fire as the team was conducting a search operation, the statement said.</p><p>The security personnel retaliated and the exchange of fire continued intermittently for almost eight hours.</p><p>Afterwards, the bodies of three women and a man were retrieved along with an SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles and a .303 rifle, the officials said.</p><p>The search operation for the remaining Naxals continues in the area, the statement said. </p>