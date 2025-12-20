Menu
Seven elephants killed in Rajdhani Express mishap in Assam, five coaches derailed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the forest department to conduct an inquiry into the incident and take preventive steps.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 03:11 IST
Published 20 December 2025, 03:11 IST
India NewsAssamelephantsRajdhani Express

