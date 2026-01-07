Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Veteran BJP leader Kabindra Purkayastha dies at 94

Kabindra Purkayastha was the Union Minister of State for Communication during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on :

Follow Us