<p>Hailakandi, Assam: Veteran BJP leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha died on Wednesday due to old age related issues. He was 94.</p>.<p>"Purkayastha was hospitalised a few days ago for old age related ailments. Eventually, he was kept on ventilation. He died sometime back," a doctor at Silchar Medical College and Hospital told reporters.</p>.<p>He is survived by a son and a daughter. His wife had predeceased him. His son Kanad Purkayastha is a Rajya Rabha MP from Assam.</p>.<p>Kabindra Purkayastha was the Union Minister of State for Communication during the first government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee during 1998-99.</p>.<p>He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar seat for the first time in 1991. He became an MP again in 1998 and 2009.</p>.<p>Born in 1931 in Kamarkhal of Sylhet, Purkayastha was a towering leader of the BJP in the Barak Valley of Assam.</p>.<p>Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Purkayastha was an inspiration for all.</p>.<p>"A prolific intellectual, a committed karyakarta -- he was an institution in himself, someone who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the region and helped it grow as Assam's preferred political party," he said in a post on X.</p>.<p>From the lanes of Silchar to the corridors of Parliament, from his days as Pracharak to a Union minister, Purkayastha consistently kept people and their issues at the forefront as he championed the cause of Assam and Northeast in various forums, Sarma said.</p>.<p>"For us karyakartas, he was not only a people's representative but also a mentor, an elder, a reassuring presence who showed that politics is about values, simplicity, service and above all taking care of each other as family members," he added.</p>.<p>From helping displaced Hindu refugees to assisting Assam's growth aspirations, his life was dedicated to the people and their welfare, Sarma said.</p>.<p>"The stalwart's passing away leaves a void which can never be filled. I fondly recollect my long association with him and will always cherish the many learnings I got from him over the years," he added.</p>.<p>The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and well-wishers.</p>.<p>Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep grief over the passing of the senior BJP leader, calling his demise a personal loss and a major void in Assam's political life.</p>.<p>"Deeply pained by the passing of senior leader and former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha ji. A true stalwart of the BJP, he dedicated his entire life to building the organisation from the grassroots, setting a benchmark for selfless service," he added.</p>.<p>Sonowal said Purkayastha was a source of courage, devotion, a guiding light and truly a father figure to him.</p>.<p>"His passing has left a void that would be hard to fill, and I extend my condolences to his son Kanad Purkayastha, family members and followers," he added.</p>.<p>The Assam BJP has suspended all scheduled activities on Thursday as a mark of respect for the deceased leader.</p>