<p>Assam Chief Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Himanta+Biswa+Sarma+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDvSAQgxNzY2ajBqN6gCCLACAfEFzxRSAmbjFQc&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Himanta Biswa Sarma</a> On Tuesday said in the Assembly that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".</p>.<p>The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case.</p><p>Sarma was speaking in the Assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death.</p>.<p>The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.</p>.<p>"After preliminary probe, the Assam Police was sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but it was a plain and simple murder," Sarma said.</p>.<p>"That is why, section 103 of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he added.</p>.<p>The SIT under the CID of the state police has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.</p>.<p>"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped him. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.</p>.<p>"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the probe will be expanded to include negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he added.</p>.<p>Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state".</p>.<p>Garg, who was known for his soulful voice and ability to blend various musical genres, has been a beloved figure in the Indian music scene, particularly in Assam, where he is hailed as a cultural icon.</p><p>Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. A commission headed by a sitting judge of Gauhati High Court was constituted by the Assam government to inquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore.</p><p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>