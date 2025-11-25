Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': CM Himanta tells Assam Assembly

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 07:42 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us