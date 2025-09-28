<p>Guwahati: The family of Assam's cultural icon <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a> filed a complaint with the state CID over his death by drowning in Singapore, seeking a thorough probe into the incident.</p><p>Garg's uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur, a signatory in the complaint, told <em>PTI</em> that they had sent it to the CID through email on Saturday.</p><p>"We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death," he said.</p>.Zubeen Garg death: Assam CID asks witnesses to appear before it within 10 days.<p>Garg's wife Garima and his sister Palme Borthakur are the other signatories.</p><p>A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint from Garg's family and are examining it."</p><p>He said the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of CID is already probing the incidents surrounding the death of the singer-composer on September 19 in Singapore, and the complaint filed by the family will be taken up with it.</p><p>A SIT team visited Garg’s residence at the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Sunday, he said.</p><p>"We needed to ask certain things, and our officers met the family. Their statements are being recorded," he added.</p>