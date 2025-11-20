<h2>'Strictly contrary to the Constitution': No timelines can be fixed for Governor, President to give assent to bills: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday held that no timeline can be fixed for the grant of assent for the Governor and the President, though the constitutional authorities cannot sit over bills passed by the State legislatures indefinitely.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-timelines-can-be-fixed-for-governor-president-to-give-assent-to-bills-supreme-court-3804194">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Twenty-six Ministers sworn in as Nitish Kumar assumes office</h2>.<p>The Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 10th time on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda and other senior NDA leaders at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-twenty-six-ministers-sworn-in-as-nitish-kumar-assumes-office-with-samrat-choudhary-and-vijay-sinha-as-his-deputies-3804376">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi blast: NIA arrests 4 more 'key conspirators' in Red Fort attack case as probe widens</h2>.<p>The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more “key accused” in the November 10 Red Fort blast, taking the total number of arrests to six as the probe into what officials describe as a “white-collar terror module” widens across Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/red-fort-blast-nia-takes-custody-of-three-doctors-religious-preacher-3804472">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi riots | 'Intellectual terrorists more dangerous...': Police oppose bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam</h2>.<p>When intellectuals become terrorists, they become more dangerous than those working on the ground, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court on Thursday as it vehemently opposed the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others in the February 2020 riots case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/intellectual-terrorists-more-dangerous-than-those-working-on-ground-delhi-police-in-supreme-court-3804435">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED files chargesheet against Robert Vadra in UK-based Sanjay Bhandari case</h2>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ed-files-chargesheet-against-robert-vadra-in-uk-based-sanjay-bhandari-case-3804539">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC, alleges SIR 'unplanned', 'coercive'</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state is being run in an “unplanned and coercive” manner, putting citizens and officials at risk.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-writes-to-cec-alleges-sir-unplanned-coercive-3804607">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sabarimala gold smuggling case: Former Devaswom board president and CPM leader A Padmakumar held</h2>.<p>Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) former president and former CPM MLA A Padmakumar was reportedly held in connection with the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/sabarimala-gold-heist-former-devaswom-board-president-and-cpm-leader-a-padmakumar-held-3804519">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Flare-ups between Nepal's Gen Z and former govt loyalists | Curfew re-imposed in Bara district</h2>.<p>Clashes have erupted between Nepal's young activists and loyalists of the former ruling party that was overthrown in an uprising in September propelling the Prime Minister Sushila Karki to appeal for calm, reports news agency AFP.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/flare-ups-between-nepals-gen-z-and-former-govt-loyalists-curfew-re-imposed-in-bara-district-3804427">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan will regret letting the Army back in</h2>.<p>It’s usually easy to know when a country has fallen to military dictatorship.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/pakistan-will-regret-letting-the-army-back-in-3804455">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Everyone blaming Gambhir, it feels like agenda sometimes: Kotak</h2>.<p>India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak is livid with the criticism that has been directed towards head coach Gautam Gambhir after India's defeat to South Africa in the opening Test and he feels some of it is by people with vested interests.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/everyone-blaming-gambhir-it-feels-like-agenda-sometimes-kotak-3804524">Read more</a></p>