Assertions that Canada presented credible evidence to India in Nijjar case 'simply not true': Report

<p>Assertions by Canadian officials that Canada presented credible evidence to India in connection to the Hardeep Nijjar murder case is simply not true, <em>PTI</em> reported Tuesday citing sources.</p><p>A diplomatic stand-off began between the countries soon after the Canadian government told India's Ministry of External Affairs that India's High Commissioner to the country was a 'person of interest' in the NIjjar murder probe.</p><p>"It is absurd that after engaging Indian High Commissioner to Canada over last year, Canadian govt now chooses to target him," the source also told the publication, adding that Canada did not provide any specifics regarding their charges that Indian agents use criminals in Canada to target members of the South Asian community.</p>.India's response is to 'deny, obfuscate, attack me personally': Trudeau slams Modi govt.<p>"Canadian approach is to make vague accusations, put burden of denial on India," the publication reported its source as saying.</p><p>"It was same old Trudeau saying same old things for same old reasons," the source said.</p><p>Hinting at the possibility of sanctions against India following the diplomatic row, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said that "everything is on the table."</p><p>"We don't want diplomatic confrontation with India. We know that thousands of Canadians go to India every year. We have lots of people from India coming to Canada as well. So we know that there are deep people-to-people ties, and want to make sure that these are still possible," Joly said at the press conference alongside Trudeau.</p><p>“We continue to ask that the Indian government support the ongoing investigation in the Nijjar case, as it remains in both our countries’ interest to get to the bottom of this,” Joly added.</p><p>The minister said violence “actually increased” following the allegations made by Canada a year ago.</p>.India-Canada Row | Alignment of interests more important than alliances.<p>“Keeping Canadians safe is the fundamental job of the Canadian government. The decision to expel these individuals was made with great consideration and only after the RCMP gathered ample, clear and concrete evidence which identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case,” she said.</p><p>At the same press conference, Trudeau said: "India has made a monumental mistake by choosing to use their diplomats and organised crime to attack Canadians, to make them feel unsafe here at (their) home, and even more, to create acts of violence and even murder. It's unacceptable.”</p><p>India has dismissed these allegations and asked the Canadian diplomats to leave the country by or before 11:59 pm on October 19.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>