Assets of 23 re-elected MPs witnessed average growth of 1,045% in 15 years

Assets of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) rose from Rs 77.60 lakh to Rs 11.13 crore (Rs 1,335 per cent), while that of Anantkumar Hegde increased from Rs 12.06 lakh to Rs 8.47 crore (6,928 per cent). PC Gaddigoudar’s (Bagalkot) assets increased from Rs 53.75 lakh to Rs 4.39 crore (718 per cent).

Of the 23 MPs who were re-elected since 2004, BJP has 17 MPs while Congress has three, and one each for AIMIM, Shiv Sena and BJD. The average assets of these MPs was Rs 1.52 crore in 2004 and it rose to Rs 3.46 crore in 2009, Rs 9.85 crore in 2014 and Rs 17.51 crore in 2019.

The average asset growth was Rs 15.98 crore or 1,045 per cent, the analysis based on the affidavits filed before Election Commission prior to each election said.

Jigijinagi was followed by BJP’s Maneka (Sultanpur) who saw the second highest increase in assets in terms of rupees – from Rs 6.66 crore to Rs 55.69 crore or 735 per cent – followed by BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurgaon), a Union minister who saw his assets growing from Rs 5.51 crore to Rs 42.09 crore (664 per cent).

Former Congress president Rahul’s assets grew from Rs 55.38 lakh in 2004 to Rs 2.32 crore in 2009, Rs 9.4 crore in 2014 and Rs 15.88 crore in 2019. He saw a 2,769 per cent rise in his assets in 15 years, while his mother and former Congress chief Sonia saw 1,280 per cent rise in assets from Rs 85.68 lakh to Rs 11.82 crore.

Third Congressman in the list is party’s Lok Sabha Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whose assets rose 422 per cent from Rs 1.93 crore to Rs 10.13 crore.

The analysis also showed that nine of the MPs had serious criminal charges against them. Only three of them were women – Sonia, Maneka and Shiv Sena’s Bhavana Gawli (Yavatmal Washim).