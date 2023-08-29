Home
Home

LIVE
India Political Updates: Corrupt person should be sent to jail, says Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata's statement that ED may arrest Abhishek Banerjee

Track all the latest political updates from around the world, only with DH!
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 03:11 IST

Highlights
02:0029 Aug 2023

Raje-led previous BJP govt put several projects on hold for no reason, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

02:0029 Aug 2023

Corrupt person should be sent to jail, it is our demand, says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata Banerjee's statement that ED may arrest Abhishek Banerjee

02:0029 Aug 2023

Not just students' deaths, under Congress regime, so many crimes are happening. No investigation takes place, Rajasthan govt is doing appeasement politics, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Kota student suicide case.

02:0029 Aug 2023

(Published 29 August 2023, 03:11 IST)
