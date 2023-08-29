India Political Updates: Corrupt person should be sent to jail, says Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata's statement that ED may arrest Abhishek Banerjee
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 03:11 IST
Highlights
02:0029 Aug 2023
Raje-led previous BJP govt put several projects on hold for no reason, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot
02:0029 Aug 2023
Corrupt person should be sent to jail, it is our demand, says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Mamata Banerjee's statement that ED may arrest Abhishek Banerjee
02:0029 Aug 2023
Not just students' deaths, under Congress regime, so many crimes are happening. No investigation takes place, Rajasthan govt is doing appeasement politics, says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Kota student suicide case.
(Published 29 August 2023, 03:11 IST)