Autopsy, CT scan of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh reveal he died of 'firearm injury', metal pellets found in head

The autopsy report of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh who was killed in the clashes between the protesting farmers and police on February 21 at Khanuari border has revealed that he died of a "firearm injury" on the back of his head. The postmortem report further stated that "foreign bodies (metal pellets)" were found inside Shubhkaran's skull.

Excerpts from the medico-legal reports issued by Patiala hospital were accessed by Hindustan Times which said that similar metal pellets found on Shubhkaran Singh's skull were also present in the torso of many protesting farmers who were injured during the clashes. A CT scan was performed before Shubhkaran's body was sent for postmortem that indicated that the metal pellets were pierced on the occipital region (rearmost region of the skull) of his head.

The doctors who conducted the CT scan and the autopsy have refrained from sharing any further details, however, the reports have been handed over to the Patiala Police. People aware of the developments were quoted by HT as saying that the metal pellets have also been handed over to the police, and the same is likely to be sent to ballistic experts to understand what firearm was used.