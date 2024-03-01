Autopsy, CT scan of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh reveal he died of 'firearm injury', metal pellets found in head

The autopsy report of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh who was killed in the clashes between the protesting farmers and police on February 21 at Khanuari border has revealed that he died of a "firearm injury" on the back of his head. The postmortem report further stated that "foreign bodies (metal pellets)" were found inside Shubhkaran's skull.
Excerpts from the medico-legal reports issued by Patiala hospital were accessed by Hindustan Times which said that similar metal pellets found on Shubhkaran Singh's skull were also present in the torso of many protesting farmers who were injured during the clashes. A CT scan was performed before Shubhkaran's body was sent for postmortem that indicated that the metal pellets were pierced on the occipital region (rearmost region of the skull) of his head.
The doctors who conducted the CT scan and the autopsy have refrained from sharing any further details, however, the reports have been handed over to the Patiala Police. People aware of the developments were quoted by HT as saying that the metal pellets have also been handed over to the police, and the same is likely to be sent to ballistic experts to understand what firearm was used.
Contrary to the statement given by the doctors who said that the findings have been sent to the police, the HT report quoted the station house officer of Garhi police station in Haryana Suresh Kumar as saying that, “We have not received any post-mortem report yet and therefore cannot comment on it.”
“We are aware of the development but have not received a formal report. We are looking into the matter,” said another Haryana cop on the condition of anonymity.
Shubhkaran Singh's family allowed the postmortem of his body on Wednesday, February 28, only after the Patran police station in Patiala filed a zero FIR in the matter. The agitating farmers kept Shubhkaran Singh's body at the Rajindra Medical College and Hospital's mortuary since his death on February 21, demanding the FIR be filed.
The Punjab Police on Thursday, February 29, registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the IPC against an unidentified person, according to the FIR, registered on the complaint of Shubhkaran's father.
"A zero FIR was registered into Shubhkaran’s death following legal advice. The Chief Minister has announced ₹1 crore compensation for his family and a police constable job for his sister as per the family’s wish. We stand by his family and will do everything to support them,” The Indian Express quoted Inspector General of the Punjab Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill as saying on Thursday.