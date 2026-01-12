Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bird hit; all passengers safe

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 437 en route from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, suffered damage to its front portion following the bird hit during the flight, officials said.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 14:09 IST
India NewsIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us