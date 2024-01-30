Best Republic Day tableaux: Odisha wins 1st prize; Gujarat bags top spot in people's choice category

Ahmedabad: The colourful tableau of Odisha that showcased women empowerment in the state as well as its rich handicraft and handloom sector during the 75th Republic Day parade here, has bagged the first prize among the tableaux showcased by various states and UTs, officials said on Tuesday.

Gujarat's tableau showcasing Dhordo tourism village has earned the first place in the people's choice category.

The awards for best tableau in the two categories were announced on Tuesday and handed over during a ceremony held at Delhi Cantonment here.

Culture Ministry's tableau themed 'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' has bagged the first prize among tableaux which were displayed by various ministries and departments during the ceremonial parade, the officials said, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs tableau depicting ‘vibrant villages’ has won the second prize.

A total of 16 tableaux from states and Union territories, and nine from central ministries and departments had rolled down the Kartavya Path during the grand celebrations which was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The states and Union territories which presented their tableaux included Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.