india

LIVE
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi to resume yatra from Bihar's Aurangabad

After lashing out at the central government for the way that they manhandled the protesting farmers, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Bihar's Aurangabad. Catch up on all the latest updates about the yatra from DH.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 03:01 IST

Highlights
02:4015 Feb 2024

02:4015 Feb 2024

02:4015 Feb 2024

Schedule for day 33 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

02:4015 Feb 2024

BJP govt has betrayed farmers: Rahul

In his speech on Wednesday, Rahul lashed out at the Modi government, saying it pushed them into miserable conditions.

