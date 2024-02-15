Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Live: Rahul Gandhi to resume yatra from Bihar's Aurangabad
After lashing out at the central government for the way that they manhandled the protesting farmers, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Bihar's Aurangabad. Catch up on all the latest updates about the yatra from DH.
Schedule for day 33 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
BJP govt has betrayed farmers: Rahul
In his speech on Wednesday, Rahul lashed out at the Modi government, saying it pushed them into miserable conditions.
