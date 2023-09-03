'Bharat Jodo Padyatras' across country on Sept 7 to mark one-year anniversary of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Celebrating the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s over 4,000 km footmarch from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Congress will hold ‘Bharat Jodo Padayatras’ in districts across the country on Thursday.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has sent communication to state leaderships across the country about party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s instruction to hold the padayatras.
The padayatras will be held between 5 PM and 6 PM in all districts, sources said.
Rahul had started the 4,080 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and ended it in Srinagar on January 30 this year covering over a dozen states and union territories in around 150 days.
During the yatra, the former Congress president held press conferences, corner meetings and rallies where he spoke about uniting the people and removing hatred while attacking the Narendra Modi government over its policies.
Rahul met a variety of people and had focussed interaction with them. There were interactions with local activists, businessmen and common people during the walkathon.
He also attacked the RSS as well as VD Savarkar in particular, accusing them of communal politics. The attack on Adani Group was another constant theme in his speeches through his yatra.
Rahul also continuously spoke about “opening shops of love in the market of hatred (nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan)”.