'Bharat Jodo Padyatras' across country on Sept 7 to mark one-year anniversary of Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Celebrating the first anniversary of Rahul Gandhi’s over 4,000 km footmarch from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Congress will hold ‘Bharat Jodo Padayatras’ in districts across the country on Thursday.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has sent communication to state leaderships across the country about party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s instruction to hold the padayatras.

The padayatras will be held between 5 PM and 6 PM in all districts, sources said.