Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bihar SIR: SC allows excluded voters to make online submissions with Aadhaar card

The top court also added that claim forms can be submitted along with Aadhaar card or any other 11 acceptable documents in Bihar SIR.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtElection CommissionBihar Assembly Elections 2025special intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us