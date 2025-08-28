Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

65 lakh voters deleted from Bihar's electoral rolls were poor people, claims Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

'We have exposed the BJP and the EC, who were indulging in stealing votes... They did it in Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka', Gandhi said.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 14:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 14:19 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsBiharrevision electoral rolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us