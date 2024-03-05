JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Army aircraft lands on field in Gaya after malfunction, pilots injured

The microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9.15 am. Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries.
Last Updated 05 March 2024, 07:25 IST

Follow Us

Gaya: Two trainee pilots were injured as a small aircraft of the Indian Army landed on a field in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday morning moments after it took off, officials said.

The microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9:15 am, they said.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on a field," a police officer said.

Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries, he said.

Gaya's SSP Ashish Bharti said police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 March 2024, 07:25 IST)
India NewsBiharArmyAircraftGaya

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT