'Become Hindu if you want to live in Araria,' says BJP MP at Giriraj Singh's Swabhiman Yatra

Giriraj Singh has himself not fallen behind in making controversial comments. In Kishanganj, from where his yatra had also passed, he called upon the people to have a stockpile of 'spears, swords and tridents' in their homes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 06:22 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 06:22 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsBiharGiriraj SinghTrending

