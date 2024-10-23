'Become Hindu if you want to live in Araria,' says BJP MP at Giriraj Singh's Swabhiman Yatra
Giriraj Singh has himself not fallen behind in making controversial comments. In Kishanganj, from where his yatra had also passed, he called upon the people to have a stockpile of 'spears, swords and tridents' in their homes.
This is Pradeep Singh, the Member of Parliament from Araria. You must be familiar with him, but sadly, the very Constitution on which he swore an oath, he is now violating. He understands that the tide is turning, every community and every section of society is becoming educated,… pic.twitter.com/21AAp5fQDd
VIDEO | "The way Giriraj Singh is organising a yatra (Hindu Swabhiman Yatra)... and the absurd statement given by BJP's Araria MP... there's an attempt to create rift and riots between two communities. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has always been a party of social justice and… pic.twitter.com/MZsPGF50Lu