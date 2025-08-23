<p>Patna: Eight people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a mini-van and a truck on the outskirts of Patna on Saturday, police said.</p>.<p>The accident took place in the early hours in Shahjahanpur near the Patna-Nalanda border, they said.</p>.<p>Among the deceased were seven women, they added.</p>.5 killed, 1 missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc in Jharkhand.<p>The injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, said SP (Rural) Vikram Singh.</p>.<p>"The driver of the truck managed to flee from the spot," he said. </p>