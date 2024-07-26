Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar minister D K Jaiswal named new state BJP chief

Jaiswal, who is also a member of the legislative council, was appointed as the state unit chief by BJP national president J P Nadda.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 20:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Patna: Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal was on Thursday named state president of the BJP, replacing Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Jaiswal, who is also a member of the legislative council, was appointed as the state unit chief by BJP national president J P Nadda, and his appointment comes into force “with immediate effect”, said a communication issued by the party’s headquarters in Delhi in the evening.

Choudhary had been heading the Bihar unit of the BJP since March last year.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 July 2024, 20:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT