Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Always indebted to native village: Siddaramaiah

He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the PMShri Karnataka Public School at his native Siddaramanahundi, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 17:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 17:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us