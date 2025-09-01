Always indebted to native village: Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “How much ever I do for my native village, I am still in debt to Siddaramanahundi. It is a debt that can never be fully repaid”.</p><p>He was speaking after inaugurating the new building of the PMShri Karnataka Public School at his native Siddaramanahundi, in Mysuru taluk, on Monday. PMShri Karnataka Public Schools are government schools selected in Karnataka to be upgraded into model schools under the national PMShri (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme, which aims to strengthen the schools and implement the National Education Policy 2020.</p>.KIADB issues land notices despite CM Siddaramaiah 'denotification' announcement.<p> These schools receive funds and support for developing their infrastructure, digital resources, teacher training, and extracurricular activities to ensure a holistic development for students. The scheme involves transforming existing government schools into exemplar institutions that will mentor other schools in their region.</p><p>Siddaramaiah said, “In my native village, I have built a new building for the school, where I studied from fifth to seventh grade. It has been adopted by the Kempegowda International Airport”.</p><p>He added, “My village now has a primary school, a high school, and a pre-university (PU) college. I haven't established a degree college because there might not be enough students. But I have provided all other facilities like BCM Hostel, Veterinary Hospital, Library and Community Health Centre”.</p>