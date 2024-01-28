Bihar Politics Live: Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at party office in Patna amid talks of Nitish Kumar's 'switch'
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign today morning, paving the way for the return to the BJP-led NDA fold even as senior leaders of JD(U), BJP, RJD and Congress were closeted in internal meetings in Patna and Delhi. Track latest updates in Bihar as the Nitish Kumar and RJD drama unfolds, only with DH.
When the resignation (of Nitish Kumar) will take place, things will come out in the open: RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav
#WATCH | Amid political developments in Bihar, RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav says, "Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav had together formed the mahagathbandhan government in Bihar...In line with its traits, BJP started taking interest in Bihar politics. It was… pic.twitter.com/NKjJsCiH4L
Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at party office in Patna amid talks of Nitish Kumar's 'switch'
#WATCH | Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at the party office in Patna for a meeting.
MLA Ram Singh says, "Meetings are going on Lok Sabha elections. The decision that comes from the top will be implemented. JP Nadda is coming here...We will win all 40 seats..." pic.twitter.com/haGopJUmUR
First round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK and Congress to be held today at DMK Headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - in Chennai
Amid the ongoing developments in the I.N.D.I.A Bloc, the first round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK and Congress to be held today at DMK Headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - in Chennai. First, Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik to hold a discussion with State leaders. Later Congress Leaders to meet the DMK Seat Sharing Committee at Anna Arivalayam.
03:3928 Jan 2024
Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart
#WATCH | JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar says, "Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party has the right to take out a padayatra but the results of that padayatra - when he went to Bengal, Mamata Banerjee was sidelined and now when he is about to enter Bihar, the political scenario is changing… pic.twitter.com/hAiPrh5OdU
Anything is possible in politics, but no such decision has come before us: BJP MLA Motilal Prasad
#WATCH | Patna | When asked about recent political developments in Bihar and speculations around Nitish Kumar, BJP MLA Motilal Prasad says, "I have no such details with me. We have a meeting at 9 am and I have come for that...Anything is possible in politics, but no such decision… pic.twitter.com/VV756qCiPG