Homeindiabihar

LIVE
Bihar Politics Live: Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at party office in Patna amid talks of Nitish Kumar's 'switch'

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign today morning, paving the way for the return to the BJP-led NDA fold even as senior leaders of JD(U), BJP, RJD and Congress were closeted in internal meetings in Patna and Delhi. Track latest updates in Bihar as the Nitish Kumar and RJD drama unfolds, only with DH.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 04:15 IST

Highlights
02:3728 Jan 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to resign by Sunday morning: Sources

02:1828 Jan 2024

Alliance formed with no common ideology and aim will not be functional for long: UP minister

02:1828 Jan 2024

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sought time to meet Governor in the morning

04:1528 Jan 2024

"I won't be able to comment on it," says BJP leader Ramnarayan Mandal when asked about fissures between RJD and JD(U).

04:1528 Jan 2024

BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary arrives at the party office in Patna for a meeting of the party MLAs

04:0128 Jan 2024

Let JD-U start the game but we will finish it," says RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari

04:0028 Jan 2024

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde arrives at the Bihar BJP office in Patna

04:0028 Jan 2024

When the resignation (of Nitish Kumar) will take place, things will come out in the open: RJD Spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav

03:4728 Jan 2024

Bihar BJP MLAs arrive at party office in Patna amid talks of Nitish Kumar's 'switch'

03:3928 Jan 2024

First round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK and Congress to be held today at DMK Headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - in Chennai

Amid the ongoing developments in the I.N.D.I.A Bloc, the first round of discussions on seat sharing between DMK and Congress to be held today at DMK Headquarters - Anna Arivalayam - in Chennai. First, Senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik to hold a discussion with State leaders. Later Congress Leaders to meet the DMK Seat Sharing Committee at Anna Arivalayam.

03:3928 Jan 2024

Rahul Gandhi should do some self-introspection that where is his strategy failing so that wherever he goes, the allies start drifting apart

03:3328 Jan 2024

Visuals from Bihar BJP office in Patna, amid recent political developments in the state

03:3328 Jan 2024

Anything is possible in politics, but no such decision has come before us: BJP MLA Motilal Prasad

(Published 28 January 2024, 02:37 IST)
