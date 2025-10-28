Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

EC issues notice to Prashant Kishor over name in voter lists of both Bihar and West Bengal

The notice has been issued by the district election office in Bihar's Rohtas, where Kishor has been registered as a voter in Kargahar assembly segment, directing him to respond within three days.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 11:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 11:45 IST
India NewsWest BengalBiharPrashant Kishorvoter list

Follow us on :

Follow Us