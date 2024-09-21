'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying Rs 2 lakh for uniform

A 'fake' IPS officer in Bihar admitted to have bribed one Manoj Singh for getting the uniform.
Mithlesh Maji had allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to one Manoj Singh of Khaira for the uniform that helped him impersonate an IPS officer.
The video shared by the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) on September 20 showed the teen donning the uniform, along with a pistol as cops at station were visibly shocked at the uncanny similarity in his attire and the one of an IPS officer.
“A young man who was roaming around pretending to be a fake IPS officer has been arrested by the Sikandra police. He is being questioned after being brought to the police station. All the gang members involved in this will be arrested," SDPO Satish Suman was quoted as saying in a media briefing by ETV Bharat.
He told the police that he got the uniform and pistol near Khaira school at a cost of Rs 2 lakh and Manoj had asked for an additional Rs 30,000 on the day the teen was caught.
"Manoj Singh asked me to give him Rs 2 lakh and he will get me the job of an IPS officer. He gave me the uniform this morning and then asked me to come to Sikandara from Khaira," he admitted at the police station.
The video that was shared yesterday has already garnered 566.7K views and over 300 comments.
Netizens sided with the boy and urged that no legal action should be taken against him as they called him naive. They also sought a punishment for Manoj Singh for looting the teen.
