'Fake IPS' officer admits to paying Rs 2 lakh for uniform

A 'fake' IPS officer in Bihar admitted to have bribed one Manoj Singh for getting the uniform.

Mithlesh Maji had allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh to one Manoj Singh of Khaira for the uniform that helped him impersonate an IPS officer.

The video shared by the National Crime Investigation Bureau (NCIB) on September 20 showed the teen donning the uniform, along with a pistol as cops at station were visibly shocked at the uncanny similarity in his attire and the one of an IPS officer.