Feeling 'cheated', RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak quits party

Rajak, a former state minister, wrote a terse letter to RJD president Lalu Prasad, declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.
PTI
22 August 2024, 09:57 IST

Patna: In a setback to the RJD, its national general secretary Shyam Rajak resigned on Thursday, stating that he was feeling "cheated".

Rajak, a former state minister, wrote a terse letter to RJD president Lalu Prasad, declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.

He signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as "I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship".

Published 22 August 2024, 09:57 IST
India News Indian Politics Bihar RJD

