Five killed, three injured in car-auto rickshaw collision in Bihar

The accident occurred near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station when the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 July 2024, 05:03 IST

Begusarai, Bihar: At least five people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday after a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw took place in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said.

The accident occurred near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station when the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning, a police statement said.

Three injured persons were taken to a health facility while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

“Bodies are being sent for the post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated," a statement issued by the Begusarai police said.

According to locals, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Hathidah junction and going towards Begusarai when the accident occurred.

Published 09 July 2024, 05:03 IST
