Five killed, three injured in road accident in Bihar's Bhojpur

Ara: At least five people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others critically injured when the jeep in which they were travelling hit a road divider in Bihar's Bhojpur district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
The jeep hit the road divider on the Ara-Buxar road near Bibiganj bridge, under the jurisdiction of Gajrajganj police station, they said.
A Bhojpur police statement said, "The deceased have been identified as Bhoop Narayan Pathak (56), Bipul Pathak (26), Renu Devi (55), Arpita Pathak (25) and Harsh Kumar (3). Injured are: Khushi Kumari (22), Madhu Devi (27) and Beli Kumari (5). All injured have been admitted to Ara district hospital. All victims are residents of Kamaria village in Bhojpur district."
Family members of the deceased have been informed and bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination, it added.
It is suspected that all deceased belonged to a single family.
Earlier, Gajrajgan police station in-charge Hari Prasad Sharma told reporters, "It is suspected that the driver of the jeep lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider. While three people died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment."
Police are further investigating the matter, he said.
Published 22 August 2024, 06:40 IST