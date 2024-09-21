Flood-like situation in Bihar: CM inspects affected areas, 5 lives lost so far

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspected the rising water levels of the Ganga at key locations in Patna and Hajipur on Saturday and urged district officials to "remain alert and be prepared to tackle any situation" in light of the developments.

Officials said the river is flowing above the danger mark at Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, and Maner in Patna district and consequently several low-lying areas in Patna and Hajipur (Vaishali district) have been inundated.