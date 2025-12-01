Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

From touching feet and seeking blessings to hugging Oppn leader, Bihar Assembly heralds a new chapter

The day was slated for the oath of all the 243 newly-elected members.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 11:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 11:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us