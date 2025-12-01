<p>The Supreme Court on Monday expressed reservations over whether stubble burning by farmers could be the sole reason for the ongoing Delhi air pollution crisis.</p>. <p>A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi proceeded to seek a report on measures taken to contain other pollutants.</p>.Delhi air pollution | Children choking in front of us: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence.<p>CJI Kant pointed out that it is 'easy to blame farmers who engage in stubble burning when they are not represented before the Court or in a position to defend themselves'.</p><p>"We don't want to comment on stubble burning as it's easy to pass off burden on those who are hardly represented before us," he said.</p><p>Stubble burning had taken place earlier also, but had not resulted the drastic dip in air quality that Delhi has been witnessing as of late, the CJI said.</p>