If Nitish was wrong, change NCERT books too: JD(U) ministers on women's education remark

Patna: Ministers belonging to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday reached the state legislature armed with copies of NCERT books to defend their leader who is in the eye of a storm over use of crudely graphic language in both Houses.

A day after Kumar apologized in assembly and legislative council, and also in front of journalists, ministers Leshi Singh, Sheela Mandal and Ashok Chaudhary seemed to have decided that they have had enough.

Singh, who vehemently denies having "hung her head in shame", according to the BJP, upon hearing the CM's words inside the legislative council on Tuesday, told reporters "It is all a diversionary tactics of the opposition party which is rattled by our leader's historic moves like caste survey and a hike in quotas for SCs, STs and the backward classes".

She said "our leader had shown magnanimity by apologizing. But, clearly, the BJP is working on the agenda to defame him. So we shall now take them head on".