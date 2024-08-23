India's Scheduled Caste list must be religion-neutral, demands Pasmanda Muslim body

Patna: The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz (AIPMM) on Friday urged a central commission to make India's Scheduled Caste list religion-neutral and grant SC status to Dalit Muslims and Christians across the country.

An AIPMM delegation led by Ali Anwar Ansari, former Rajya Sabha MP who heads the body, met the three-member commission headed by former chief justice K G Balakrishnan here during the day.

They urged the delegation for making the SC list religion-neutral so that Pasmanda Muslims can also be included in it.