Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Indo-Nepal border to be sealed near Maharajganj

Cameras will be installed on trade and transit points along India's border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people ahead of the polling in Mahrajganj seat.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 05:51 IST
Maharajganj (UP): The Indo-Nepal Border will be sealed for 72 hours from Wednesday evening to Saturday evening in view of the polling in this Lok Sabha constituency in the seventh phase of the polls, officials said.

Security has also been beefed up in the area ahead of the polls on June 1.

District Magistrate Anunaya Jha told PTI that joint forces of India and Nepal will be deployed at two crucial border points in the district and barriers would be placed.

The crossing points with Nepal will be completely sealed and only emergency services will be allowed during this period, the DM said.

Cameras will be installed on trade and transit points along India's border with Nepal to prevent illegal movement of people ahead of the polling in Mahrajganj seat.

Published 29 May 2024, 05:51 IST
