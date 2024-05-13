Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Will make Pakistan wear bangles,' says PM Modi; claims I.N.D.I.A. leaders scared of neighbour's nuclear powers

Muzaffarpur/Hajipur (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, calling its leaders “cowards” who were “scared of Pakistan’s nuclear power”.

Addressing an election rally in Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, Modi made an apparent reference to a recent statement of National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, without mentioning him by name.

“The I.N.D.I.A. bloc seems to have leaders who are scared of Pakistan and have nightmares of its nuclear power,” he said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of comments by Abdullah about Pakistan having atom bombs and not wearing bangles.

“If Pakistan does not wear bangles, we will make the country wear these. I knew they did not have foodgrains. Now, I come to know they do not even have adequate supply of bangles,” the PM said.

“But, we must look carefully at the opposition which seems to be full of cowards and timid people, who give a clean chit to Pakistan on terrorism, raise doubts on surgical strikes… their Left allies even want our nuclear arsenal to be dismantled,” he said.