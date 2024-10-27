Man, son arrested for opening fire on police in Bihar's Nalanda

<p>Nalanda: A man and his son fired at police personnel in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, an official said.</p>.<p>However, none were injured in the firing and the father and son were arrested by police, the official said.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Birbal Shaw and his son Shiv Shankar Kumar.</p>.Woman passenger held with 750 cartridges from Bihar-bound train.<p>According to a statement issued by police, "The incident took place at around 11 am in the Rahui area when Birbal Shaw and Shiv Shankar Kumar had a fight with their neighbours -Santosh Kumar and his mother Sushila Devi - over some trivial issue. Police got a call that the father-son duo were beating Santosh Kumar and his mother." </p><p>The father-son duo were also firing in the air to intimidate the locals. Police personnel took the injured Shushila Devi.</p>.<p>"Despite repeated requests to surrender, they opened fire at police. However, the cops escaped unhurt. Later, the father-son duo were arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on", said the statement. </p>