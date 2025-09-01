Menu
Homeworld

Japan's factory activity shrinks on falling export orders, PMI shows

The S&P Global Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 49.7 in August, which slightly undershot the flash reading of 49.9 but improved from 48.9 in July.
01 September 2025
Published 01 September 2025, 01:21 IST
World newsJapantariffs

