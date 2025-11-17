Menu
Nitish Kumar meets Governor after cabinet authorises CM to recommend dissolution of assembly

A resolution to this effect was unanimously passed in the meeting chaired by Kumar, which lasted for 10 minutes, they said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:03 IST
Published 17 November 2025, 09:03 IST
