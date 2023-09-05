Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trips and falls at Teachers' Day function in Patna University

Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 08:58 IST

Follow Us

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tripped and fell down on the campus of Patna University where he had gone to attend a function held on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Security personnel promptly caught hold of the CM and helped him to get on his feet.

Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as Teachers' Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 08:58 IST)
India NewsNitish KumarBiharPatnaTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT