Nurse fends off gang-rape attempt, cuts doctor's private parts with blade in Bihar hospital

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Samastipur (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said, "According to the statement of the victim, the doctor and his two associates attempted to rape her inside a private hospital in Musrigharari area last night." "All three were in inebriated condition. The victim struck the doctor's private parts with a blade in self-defence and ran away. Thereafter, she dialled the helpline number 112 to inform about the incident from outside the hospital," the officer said.