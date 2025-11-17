Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on November 20

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 10:08 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNitish KumarBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us