To pacify dissidents, Upendra Kushwaha names MLA as RLM Bihar President
At the press conference, however, Kushwaha and other members asserted that there was no dissent in the party and they were all committed to 'working together and raising the Rashtriya Lok Morcha to new heights'.
राष्ट्रीय लोकमोर्चा कार्यसमिति द्वारा श्री मदन चौधरी जी को राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष (संगठन), दिनारा विधायक श्री आलोक कुमार सिंह जी को बिहार प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, श्री प्रशांत पंकज जी एवं श्री सुभाष चन्द्रवंशी जी को बिहार प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष, तथा श्री हिमांशु पटेल जी को बिहार प्रदेश… pic.twitter.com/qlsZ7Hx9xX