Tamil news channel reporter, cameraman attacked for enquiring into alleged illegal mining

Condemning the 'murderous' attack, the Tamil Nadu Journalists' Welfare Union alleged that the quarry was owned by a DMK legislator.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 17:07 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsTamil Naduillegal mining

