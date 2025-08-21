<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress">Trinamool Congress</a> is unlikely to nominate members to the Joint Committee of Parliament set up to examine the Bills seeking removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and state and central ministers if arrested and detained in custody for 30 days in a row, sources said.</p><p>Sources said Trinamool leaders had in a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders on Wednesday suggested that the entire Opposition should boycott the Joint Committee proceedings. However, no decision was taken at the alliance level.</p><p>The Trinamool Congress is contemplating not sending its nominations to the 31-member multi-party committee as the Bills are being used as a “political weapon”, sources said, adding that they believe that the Bills will not get enough numbers in Parliament to be passed and it would be a waste of time.</p>.Govt bringing bills to 'topple' state governments: TMC.<p>Even if it is passed, they said, it may not clear judicial custody. A Constitution amendment Bill needs two-third majority to get clearance and at present, the NDA government on its own does not have the numbers.</p><p>After their introduction in Lok Sabha, The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 were referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament.</p>.Withdraw SIR in Bihar: TMC's Derek O'Brien makes 79 suggestions to govt on Independence Day.<p>During the introduction of the Bills in Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress MPs had rushed into the Well of the House and tore the Bill and flung at the Minister. In Rajya Sabha also when the motion to send the Bills to the JPC was moved by Shah on Thursday, the Trinamool had protested.</p><p>On Wednesday, Trinamool MPs submitted two letters to Speaker Om Birla complaining about the jostling in Lok Sabha during the introduction of the Bills.</p><p>Sources said one of the letters was written by Mitali Bag while another was by Mahua Moitra and Satabdi Roy over the incident. The Trinamool has alleged that its MP Taher Khan was “manhandled” in the House. </p>