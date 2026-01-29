Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'BJP deleting Oppn voters through SIR': Venugopal alleges 'massive misuse' of Form 7, writes to EC

Venugopal said the “uniformity in format, timing, targeting” of specific elector groups, and “absence” of mandatory particulars prima facie indicates the use of a “centralised and coordinated mechanism” for generating Form-7 applications for “mass deletion” of names.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 14:20 IST
India NewsBJPCongressElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us