'BJP deleting Oppn voters through SIR': Venugopal alleges 'massive misuse' of Form 7, writes to EC
Venugopal said the “uniformity in format, timing, targeting” of specific elector groups, and “absence” of mandatory particulars prima facie indicates the use of a “centralised and coordinated mechanism” for generating Form-7 applications for “mass deletion” of names.
Wrote to the ECI regarding the massive misuse of Form 7 by the BJP to mass eliminate opposition voters through the SIR process. This elaborate and methodical setup is targeting and disenfranchising lakhs of Dalit, Adivasi, OBC and minority voters. The modus and misuse of Form 7… pic.twitter.com/DNIw2nr5FG