Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP ex-MP Rama Devi elated over Supreme Court verdict on husband's murder

The apex court on Thursday sentenced two persons, including ex-MLA Munna Shukla, to life imprisonment in the 1998 murder case of Prasad, a former minister of Bihar.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 11:24 IST
India NewsBJPSupreme CourtPatna High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us